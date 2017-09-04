Talks in Pune to discuss extremist trends in Islam and India, and rise of China

India’s strategic position in the New World, extremist trends and the concerns about national security will be the highlights of 3rd Pune Dialogue on National Security (PDNS) to be held on September 15 and 16. The two-day dialogue, being organised by Pune International Centre (PIC), will cover three themes – India and the Emerging New World Order, Extremist Trends in Islam and India, and The Rise of China and its impact on India.

Experts NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian, former intelligence bureau chief, research and analysis wing chief and some of the former foreign secretaries of India will be attending the conference.

The national security experts and eminent officers from all three Armed Forces, both serving and retired, will participate in PDNS which revolves around pertinent national security themes such as maritime security, nuclear deterrence, cyber space challenges and opportunities and national resources. While the first day of the dialogue is open for invitees, second day will be closed door discussion.

In addition, for the first time PDNS 2017 will also be attended by international experts from Afghanistan, China, Russia, UK, Japan and USA, who will deliver keynote addresses. Some of these experts include Dr Dmitry Suslov, director of research at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy, Moscow; Prof John Hemmings, director, Asia Studies Centre, Henry Jackson Society, London and Prof Shen Dingli and Prof Tsutomu Kikuchi .

Renowned economist and vice president of PIC Vijay Kelkar said a report with recommendations on the discussions at PDNS will be prepared and submitted to government of India for its consideration. ‘’A post-dialogue report on the salient aspects of discussion and key recommendations will be compiled by PIC and shared with the PMO, NSA and other stakeholders in domain of National Security,’’ Kelkar.

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale, convenor, PDNS and trustee said, the government has accepted some of the recommendations submitted by PIC from the earlier two PDNS. “One of the recommendations related to cyber security and another on water management was accepted by the government.”