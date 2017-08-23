Three charred to death after car catches fire on road in Pune

Three men travelling from Pune to Ale Phata area near Narayangaon were charred to death after the car they were travelling in caught fire along the highway connecting the two places in the early hours of Wednesday.

The three men, identified as Bunty Chaskar, Naresh Wagh and Dilip Nawale, were travelling in a white car along the Ahmednagar-Kalyan road, according to the police. The incident happened in Wadgaon Anand region under the Junnar police station jurisdiction of Pune rural police.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, the highway police said. Visuals from the spot of the incident show various vehicles passing by the blazing car.