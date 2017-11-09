ISI terror module: Fourth accused identified, names Khalistan Liberation Force chief Mintoo

A day after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced the arrest of four members of an ISI terror module for killing right-wing leaders in Punjab, the police on Wednesday interrogated Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo for his suspected link with the module.

Also, the police identified the fourth accused of the module as Ramandeep Singh, the sharp-shooter seen in CCTV footages with covered face on a motorcycle. Sources said Ramandeep had revealed the name of Mintoo during his interrogation, following which the Moga police brought him from the Nabha jail on a production warrant.

After bursting the ISI terror module, the police on Tuesday claimed to have solved seven out of the eight cases of targeted killings in the state.

The other three were Jimmy Singh of Jammu, Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, a UK national, and Dharmender alias Gugni, an infamous gangster from Meharban village of Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, the Moga police produced Mintoo and the four accused before the duty magistrate in Baghapurana and procured their custody for five days.

KLF chief Harminder Singh Mintoo (in blue turban) during his medical examination at the Moga civil hospital. (HT Photo)

DGP LEADS INTERROGATION

Meanwhile, sources said director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora led the interrogation of Mintoo and the four accused in Moga. Arora, who arrived here at around 1 pm, stayed at the CIA staff office for at least four hours. He also held a meeting with the police officials.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Jit Singh confirmed that the DGP came here to interrogate Mintoo and the four accused. “We can’t disclose much at this preliminary stage. The police are investigating the case from various angles and more revelations are expected to come out,” he said.

After bursting the ISI terror module, the police on Tuesday claimed to have solved seven out of the eight cases of targeted killings in the state.

The Moga police had arrested Jimmy and Jagtar in a case registered in December 2016, under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act at Baghapurana police station, after a .9mm pistol, two live cartridges and one bullet shell were found concealed under a tree in Budh Singh Wala village. Police said the pistol was used in a murder by accused Tirlok Singh, who was later arrested. During his interrogation, Tirlok revealed that Jimmy was behind the murder.

Jagtar and Jimmy were arrested by the Moga police, who further revealed the names of Gugni and Ramandeep, leading to the bursting of the terror module.