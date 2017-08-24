Ram Rahim rape trial: Punjab and Haryana HC to take up PIL on security arrangements

The Punjab and Haryana high court would take up public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday, asking court to monitor security ahead of the verdict day in criminal trial case against Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in an alleged rape case.

The petitioner lawyer, RS Dhull, a Panchkula resident, has demanded that the high court to issue directions to state to make adequate security arrangements, especially in Panchkula district and surrounding areas. He has also demanded that security arrangements be monitored by the high court.

Despite prohibitory orders in place, more than 1.5 lakh dera followers have already entered Panchkula as on August 23, the petitioner has claimed, adding that dera is claimed to have more than 60 lakh followers in Haryana and Punjab.

“Earlier also during many controversies of the dera, the law and order situation has derailed and property worth lakhs has been destroyed,” the petitioner submitted referring to an incident of 2007 when dera followers had swarmed Chandigarh before his appearance in the high court.

“The situation has created panic in the minds of locals and false information is being spread through social media. The dera followers are presently camping on roads and have refused to move irrespective of the prohibitory orders by magistrate. Locals are living in a state of terror due to any unforeseen event,” the petition states.

.