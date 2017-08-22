Verdict on Ram Rahim: Police say dera stocking petrol, weapons in congregation centres

Amid intelligence reports about possibility of violence if the August 25 verdict in a rape case goes against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the Punjab police have got information that the Dera Sacha Sauda’s ‘naam charcha ghar’ (congregation centres) have started storing petrol, diesel and weapons.

As per a letter issued by the inspector general of police or IGP (law and order), on behalf of the director general of police (law and order), to all SSPs, commissioner of police and IGPs, the officers have been told to be alert against such actions by the dera.

“It has come to light that the Dera Sacha Sauda in its naam charcha ghar have started storing diesel and petrol and have also started storing sharp-edged weapons on roofs. They may use this against government property or police on August 25 if verdict of the court comes against dera. You all are requested to check this sort of activities by the dera in your region, and depute appropriate manpower to prevent such activity,” states the letter.

The verdict will be declared by the CBI court in Panchkula after more than a decade of trial proceedings over allegations by two female ex-followers of the dera head that they were sexually exploited at the sect headquarters in Sirsa (Haryana).

Meanwhile, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora on Tuesday took a whirlwind tour of Bathinda, Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali districts, and checked preparedness.

The dera has following concentrated in the inter-state border region.