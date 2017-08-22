Viral now: Letter for PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah on ‘false allegations on MSG’

Three days ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the sect’s followers have started a campaign on social media seeking signatures for a solidarity letter.

To be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, chief Ministers of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, and BJP president Amit Shah, the letter says “millions of followers” of the dera with inspiration of Gurmeet Ram Rahim “are leaving their evil acts and doing good deeds by working for hundreds of humanitarian works and helping to develop the country”.

It says “people associated with evils” are making false allegations against the “pujya” (worshippable) guru “which we are tolerating from long time by keeping patience”. “But now we cannot tolerate at all,” it adds, “It is not possible... because we consider guruji to be our everything.”

The social media message — being circulated via several apps — contains a weblink that opens this letter in Google Docs, and urges people to keep the ‘subject’ line as ‘About false allegations on MSG’. It gives official addresses of the leaders. ‘MSG’ is the nickname used by Gurmeet Ram Rahim, and expands to first names of dera heads so far (Mastana, Satnam, Gurmeet).