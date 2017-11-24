Week after Chandigarh gangrape: 4,000 auto drivers checked, search turns to Punjab, Haryana

Has no one seen the autorickshaw driver and his two accomplices who committed the November 17 night gangrape in Sector 53? This question is being raised as, even after showing the pictures of the suspects to more than 4,000 auto drivers over the past week, none has recognised them.

There are 5,000 registered autos in the city, plus 1,000 unregistered. Besides, there are 3,000 autos in Mohali and 500 from Panchkula that enter the city daily. As a general practice, auto drivers ply on specific routes. “We have even shown the pictures to auto drivers’ union leaders, but no one has been able to give us concrete information,” said a senior official of the Chandigarh police.

Next, the UT police are seeking details from jails in Punjab and Haryana about rape accused who are either on bail or have been acquitted. Police have already shown photos of such men from the UT to the 21-year-old victim, but got no lead.

Meanwhile, during a verification drive it has come to fore that about 1,000 autos are plying in the city on expired temporary numbers.