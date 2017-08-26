Ajith’s Vivegam earns Rs 25 crore worldwide, set for Rs 100 crore opening weekend

Thala Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam has stirred up a box-office storm, despite opening to mixed reviews and being widely panning by critics. Thanks to the pre-release buzz and the Ajith-Siva combo factor, the film registered tremendous opening with first day worldwide gross of Rs 25 crore.

With a four-day weekend, trade pundits believe the film is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club comfortably. However, the real test begins from Monday as it has to be seen if the film can sustain through the week and draw audiences.

Directed by Siva, who has teamed up with Ajith for the third time, Vivegam is an international spy thriller set against the backdrop of Europe. In Chennai, Vivegam has emerged as the biggest opener, surpassing even Rajinikanth’s Kabali on the first day.

Tipped to be made on a lavish budget of around Rs 120 crore, the film is expected to gross around Rs 200 crore to break even and going by the negative word-of-mouth, it looks quite difficult.

Also starring Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in important roles, Vivegam has given Ajith his best opening yet. In Kerala, the film grossed around Rs 2.7 crore from the first day, which is a record in itself. The numbers are pretty impressive in Malaysia too. In the US, the numbers have been average and its run might be affected by the impressive opening of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more