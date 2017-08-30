Amitabh Bachchan to play Chiranjeevi’s guru in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

We had already reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to play a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, based on the life story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. According to reliable sources from the film’s unit, Big B will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s guru in a key role. Even though it’s a cameo, the character is very important from the story’s perspective. The rest of the cast includes Kananda superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu among others. Double Oscar-winning AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the tunes.

Chiranjeevi will essay the role of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the film.

It’s been Chiranjeevi’s long-time desire to play a historic character. Earlier this year, on his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, he admitted to have regretted missing out an opportunity to play legendary Bhagat Singh. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi had said.

To be produced by Ram Charan, the film will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore and will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film, which will feature a battalion of character artists, is being planned for a grand release in the summer of 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more