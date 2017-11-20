Bhushan is keen on exploring romantic roles

Actor Bhushan Pradhan is looking forward to an exciting time in the coming months. The actor has kept away from the big screen for more than a year, with his last major film being 2015’s Time Bara Vait and an appearance in this year’s Ti Ani Itar, but he will soon be seen in three Marathi films, Aamhi Doghi (opposite Priya Bapat), Tu Tithe Asave (opposite Pallavi Patil) and an untitled film on sports. The actor says he has consciously stayed away and been picky about films. “I don’t regret any of the films I have done,” he says, adding, “To a certain extent, I have stayed away consciously because I have decided to become picky. There are times when you have to be calculative about certain films. So, I got selective.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been flooded with messages from fans. “I have been receiving messages on social media and people have been wondering where have I been. I feel very loved when people tell me that they want to see me be successful. Meanwhile, I have been focusing on developing my skills. I watched films that I was longing to see, and also developed a habit of reading. I hope all of this reflects in my forthcoming films,” he says.

Bhushan feels he still hasn’t been challenged as an actor and says he has yet to extensively explore romantic films. “People have kind of categorised me as a romantic actor, but the truth is I have hardly done romantic films. I should explore more romantic roles. I don’t believe in doing extremely heroic films. I am here to do real roles. I don’t want to be just popular; I want to influence as many lives as I can,” says the actor.