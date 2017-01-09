Mohanlal’s next, Randam Oozham, to cost Rs 600 crores?

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is all set to work in the most expensive film of his career. According to an article in Deccan Chronicle, Mohanlal will play the lead in the film adaptation of MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel Randam Oozham (Second Turn), supposedly to be made at a budget of Rs 600 crores! Nair’s book tells the Mahabharata from Bhima’s perspective.

If the film gets going, it will be the costiest film to be made in Malayalam cinema. As per reports, work on Randam Oozham will commence from end of 2017. Mohanlal’s last outing, Pulimurugan, which was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore went on to become the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 100 crore.

According to another report appearing in Malayalam daily Manorama, the actor has expressed his desire to retire from cinema after finishing this film. The actor said that he would be leaving mainstream cinema “in a few years” after completing Randam Oozhan.