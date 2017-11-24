Silambarasan gets a notice from Vishal-led producers’ council, can’t work in films till issue resolved

Actor Silambarasan has been served with a red notice by the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council headed by Vishal. It is said that this notice was the result of complaints filed against the actor. This notice stops him from being a part of any Tamil film until the complaint against him is resolved.

According to a report in The News Minute, the main reason is apparently the film, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. The producer apparently filed a complaint to the council about Simbu not attending the shoot. The source was quoted as saying, “They should have called both parties and spoken. But they didn’t do that. Silambarasan was supposed to be paid Rs 3.5 crore, which he didn’t receive. This is why he didn’t go for the shoot.”

A few weeks before the release of the film, the team had announced that it will release in two parts. The first part bombed at the box office and was panned by both the audience and critics. According to reports, the actor had then told the makers to release the second part with the content that they have shot so far as shooting for it now would take 3 years to complete the project. This doesn’t seem to have gone too well with the producer, who has reportedly incurred about Rs 16 crore loss.

The same source also revealed that the council has been calling different producers, asking them to drop Simbu from their films.

Director Ameer had recently given an interview to a news portal, where he had revealed that Vishal, the head of the council has ulterior motives and wants to stop Simbu’s growth. He says that the reason behind this is Simbu supporting Sarathkumar at the heated Nadigar Sangam elections that took place early this year. He had also revealed that Mani Ratnam is being asked to drop Simbu from his next project.

Simbu is now working on his debut music album for Santhanam’s movie, Sakka Podu Podu Raja. He is then expected to work on the English film scripted by Gautham Vasudev Menon and begin work on the Mani Ratnam film in early 2018.

