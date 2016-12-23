Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India

With a positive response to the retail campaign announced in November this year, Chevrolet India has extended its New Year celebrations offer. The special year-end prices are extended across best-selling Chevrolet models - Beat, Enjoy, Cruze, Trailblazer and Sail. Special year-end prices on these cars enable savings of between Rs. 63,000 to Rs. 1.89 lacs. Additionally, a 3yr/100,000 km warranty and a 5-year roadside assistance on all Chevrolet cars is also offered. Lucky customers may also get a chance to win up to 100% cashback on their brand new Chevrolet.

“We are a brand with a clear focus on our customers, where safety, quality and world-class experience are natural elements in all our campaigns. After receiving positive response to the retail campaign announced in November, we decided to further extend the festivities with the new-year celebrations offer. We wanted to go that extra mile to delight our customers with the new year-end campaign. The campaign is in sync with Chevrolet’s promise to provide customized solution to customers”, said Jack Uppal, Vice President Marketing & Customer Experience, GM India.

“This is a great time to purchase Chevrolet cars, as customers will get the best value for their money along with complete piece of mind giving them a truly satisfying ownership experience”, he added.

Chevrolet has had a reputation for keeping its customers at the centre of everything they do. By engaging with its customers, it ensures commitment to provide an enhanced service experience at every step.

The retail campaign which went live from the November 10th provided exciting offers in the month of November and it generated positive customer response. Chevrolet extends the festive offer with additional year-end benefits that the patrons can avail in December.

Customers can continue to enjoy the last leg of 2016 with these exciting new offers on Chevrolet cars:

Beat- From Rs 3.69 lacs

Tavera- Upto Rs 1.0 lac savings (Best offer of the year)

Sail NB- From Rs 4.99 lacs

Enjoy- From Rs 5.99 lacs

Cruze- From Rs 12.95 lacs

Trailblazer- Rs 23.95 lacs

