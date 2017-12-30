Planning a destination wedding? Indonesia might be your best bet

Indonesia is planning to attract Indian wedding planners to promote that country as the big fat Indian wedding destination with attractive offers, said a top official of Visit Indonesia Tourism Office (VITO)-India. He said Indonesia is also interested in promoting the country as a movie shooting spot for Indian film-makers.

“We are targetting wedding planners in India to promote Indonesia as a destination for Indian weddings. There are several Indian restaurants and even Jain food is available there. So, wedding food will not be an issue. Similarly, purohits can also be arranged to conduct the wedding,” said Sanjay Sondhi, country manager, VITO-India.

“Similar to the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions) events, incentives like a cultural programme and a special spa session for the bride and bridegroom can be offered,” added Sondhi. According to him, Non-Resident Indians are coming to Indonesia for conducting weddings for their families.

That apart, Sondhi said Indonesia has decided to promote other destinations like Lombak, Bondung and JogJakarta for Indian tourists and the necessary infrastructure for that was being created.

Sondhi said the target for 2017 is 4,56,000 Indians. Till October 2017, a total of 3,97,000 Indian tourists had come to Indonesia. Indonesia also has three-star hotels that offer facilities for $50. “Indian tourists normally spend six nights in Indonesia and the average spend per head will be around $1,200,” he said.

