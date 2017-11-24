Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev charged with rape, arrested in Mumbai

TV actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested on Wednesday, after a woman lodged an FIR at the Versova Police Station , Mumbai , accusing him of rape.

Confirming the news, Kiran Vasantrao Kale, senior inspector, Versova police station, told us over phone from Mumbai, “Yes, he has been charged with rape. An FIR was lodged against him on November 20. After investigations, we arrested him on November 22. He was produced in court on the same day and has been sent to police custody till November 27.”

We contacted Piyush’s brother, actor Gireesh Sahdev, but he hung up when we asked him about the case. Piyush’s father, too, didn’t take our calls.When we called his estranged wife, actor Akangsha Rawat, she told us that they are currently discussing the case with their lawyer. However, she later messaged us saying, “I am not in touch with Piyush since almost 4 months, we separated six months back, so I have no idea if this news is true.”

A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on Aug 12, 2015 at 8:51am PDT

Piyush, who is known for his shows such as Meet Mila De Rabba, Geet, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Beyhadh, was recently in news when he alleged that his Facebook account had been hacked and the hacker was sending abusive messages to his friends. The actor, who plays the role of Pawan in the ongoing fiction Devanshi, was also in news after it was reported that he was having an affair with a creative team member of Beyhadh and had even started living in with her. According to reports, his affair was the reason behind the separation. The actor, however, denied this and was quoted as saying, “Yes, it is true that Akangsha and I are getting separated. The divorce is already in process. But all the rumours which are being spread are untrue.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more