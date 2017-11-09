Bose Dead/Alive trailer: Rajkummar Rao angers Mahatma Gandhi amid revolution and rap music

The second trailer for Rajkummar Rao’s new webseries, Bose Dead/Alive, based on the life (and death) of Subhash Chandra Bose, was released online on Thursday. The Alt Balaji production will begin streaming on November 20.

The trailer opens in Nazi Germany, a period of his life that was a point of contention for Bose’s detractors. The vocal nationalist was accused of siding with the Nazis in order to rid India of British imperialists. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer traces Bose back to his roots, how he became the man who would capture a nation’s imagination, and his mysterious death.

For a web series, which is still a largely unexplored medium in India, this series looks like it was made with great care, with attention to period detail, and an intriguing approach to the story.

This is reflected in the show’s soundtrack, made up of Bengali rap sung by the provocative director Q. Hansal Mehta, the producer, spoke about the music in an interview to IANS. “We wanted the Bose soundtrack to reflect the spirit of Bose. The track had to be subversive, a ‘cool’ anthem of protest and something that would represent the thriller that Bose’s life journey was,” Mehta said in a statement.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Q, both for his films and music. I was thrilled when he came on board with Neel Adhikari to make this track. He (Q) has rapped his heart out for this number. It is such a cool composition, so edgy and such an adrenaline rush,” he added.

