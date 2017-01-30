Koffee With Karan: How Jackie Shroff put his house at stake and got it back

Father-son duo Jackie and Tiger Shroff, who recently graced Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan couch, were seen getting emotional after the 59-year-old’s wife Ayesha Shroff appeared in a surprise video and spoke about the two.

She thanked Jackie for being an amazing husband and her son for always supporting and standing with the family.

Remembering the past, Ayesha said, “There was a particular incident she narrated emotionally of when the distributors backed out of her film Boom (2002) and it was Jackie, who stood up for her. He said that it is our family’s honour and they put their house on the line to finance the movie.”

She further said, when her son, entered the Bollywood, he assured, “I’m going to buy back that house.”

The duo will spill many secrets about each other, and we might even get to know how naughty really the Flying Jatt star was as a kid.