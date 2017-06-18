I felt incompetent when I saw Sunil Grover as Amitabh Bachchan: Salman Khan

He is one of the most bankable stars in the industry but he is more of an entertainer than an actor. So it wasn’t a surprise when Salman Khan said in an interview that he “felt incompetent” on seeing comedian Sunil Grover as Amitabh Bachchan.

If it was not for the height, Sunil could have easily passed off as Amitabh in this side profile as he greets Salman Khan.

Salman’s praise came in response to film critic Anupama Chopra’s question for her YouTube channel as to whether his films and acting were the most important things to him.

The superstar’s reply was, “We went to this show the other day. Sunil Grover was there. When we saw him, I was like ‘look at these guys, look at how brilliant they are!’. I just lucked out. I need to appreciate the fact and need to keep on working harder.”

“He (Sunil Grover) has come in as that doctor (Mashoor Gulati), he is not doing any comedy. He is just playing a character. Then he is coming as Mr Bachchan. Uff! You have to see that! Oh my God! And he was not doing any comedy or mimicry. He was straight out playing it, how Mr Bachchan is in his real life. Everyone can do the ‘Haain!’. He (Sunil) got the nuances from his real life, not the filmy ones. I have never seen anything like this. I was just looking at him and felt so incompetent that day,” the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star added.

Watch the interview here:

The makers of Kabir Khan’s Tubelight collaborated with Sony for an hour-long special show, Supernight with Tubelight, to promote their film that hits theatres this Eid. It involved several gigs around Sunil’s act as Dr. Mashoor Gulati, a performance by TV star Mouni Roy and some skits by Ali Asgar and the show’s host Aparshakti Khuranna.

Sunil dressed up as Amitabh Bachchan for his gig called “Kaun Banega Crorepati Duplicate” where he was hosting a game show on the lines of Big B’s KBC. Sugandha Mishra played an expert guest, Durbhagya 3.

The special programme featuring Tubelight stars and comedians Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra was aired Saturday night.

Watch the entire episode here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more