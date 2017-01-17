Maaya trailer: Watch Shama Sikander in this Vikram Bhatt-directed desi 50 Shades

The first trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s web series, Maaya is out. The erotic thriller stars Shama Sikander in the lead role who plays a woman venturing into the world of BDSM. Check out the slightly NSFW trailer:

The trailer begins with a male voice-over explaining what BDSM is. “Bondage, domination, sadism and masochism. The need for one person to control and the other to surrender. The world of BDSM,” he says as Shama’s character is bound, gagged and spanked with a riding crop.

Shama and Vipul Gupta are shown to be initiating a BDSM relationship where Vipul will play the Dom and she the submissive. It is all too similar to what we have already read and seen in EL James’ Fifty Shades of Grey and the movie adaptation of the same.

But there is another weird angle to the story. Shama suffers from retrograde amnesia. A quick Google search tells us it is a loss of memory-access to events that occurred, or information that was learned, before an injury or the onset of a disease. She is a married woman who can’t remember what happened to her six months ago. Actor Veer Aryan plays her husband.

There is a lot of drama, crying, over-acting and of course, kinky sex in trailer and it will be safe to assume, in the series as well. The series launches on January 27 on YouTube.

