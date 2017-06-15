Watch: The DuckTales reboot gets a theme song, premiere date

Disney fans can rejoice. The DuckTales reboot’s premiere date has been announced, and the theme song unveiled.

DuckTales, which has already been renewed for a second season, premieres with the one-hour TV movie Woo-oo! on Disney XD, August 12 before its official series premiere on September 23, reports E! Online.

The network also debuted the series opening titles and new rendition of the iconic theme song.

The original DuckTales was an animated television series produced by Walt Disney Television Animation. It premiered on September 18, 1987 and ended on November 28, 1990 with a total of four seasons and 100 episodes.

