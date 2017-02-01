Budget 2017: Jaitley says Rs 86,488 crore allocated for military modernisation

India allocated Rs 2.74 lakh crore on defence this fiscal, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

The defence spending for 2017-18 represents a hike of just over 6% over the last year’s budget of Rs 2.58 lakh crore. India’s military spending has averaged an annual increase of around 10% during the last three years, much to the disappointment of the military that is struggling to scale up its capabilities.

The budget does not include military pensions.

Jaitley also said the military spending includes Rs 86,488 crore for modernisation. The country’s defence planners and experts believe the spending over the years has not been balanced and falls short of expectations of a military laden with obsolete weapons and equipment ranging from fighter planes, submarines, air defence systems to helicopters.

The military expenditure, excluding defence pensions, went up from Rs 2.29 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2.58 lakh crore in 2016-17. However, the outlay for modernisation dropped from Rs 94,587.95 crore to Rs 87,209.63 crore during the same period.

From basic gear such as bullet-proof vests, night-vision equipment and assault rifles to hi-tech platforms like warplanes and next-generation submarines, several of India’s defence modernisation programmes are making slow progress and facing funding challenge.