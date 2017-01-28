Virendra Sharma, other Labour MPs to vote against Brexit bill

Senior Labour MP Virendra Sharma and other party MPs have declared they will vote against the British government’s Brexit bill, throwing the party into turmoil.

The bill will authorise Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty to leave the European Union.

Opposition to the bill comes particularly from those MPs whose constituencies voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU in last year’s referendum. Two ministers in Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet have also resigned, but the party supports the bill.

Sharma, whose constituency of Ealing Southall includes a large population of Indian origin, said: “I will not vote for a Brexit blank cheque. I consider continued cooperation with the ‘European Medicines Agency’, the ‘European Aviation Safety Agency’ and the ‘European Police Office’ (Europol) essential to British prosperity and security.”

“I cannot in good conscience vote to trigger Article 50 while it will threaten people’s jobs, wages and pensions. Access to the Single Market and a legal commitment to ensure the labour rights, health and safety protections, consumer rights, and environmental standards we currently enjoy are all key to my political beliefs.”

“If we cannot get clarity on our relationship with crucial international institutions then I will not vote to trigger Article 50 without a real plan for the future,” he said.

Other Labour MPs facing the dilemma include Jo Stevens, who resigned as the shadow Welsh secretary, and Tulip Siddiq, who resigned as shadow Early Years minister, while shadow transport minister Daniel Zeichner said he would vote against the bill.

Labour has issued a three-line whip to MPs to vote in support of the bill, but two party whips – Jeff Smith and Thangam Debbonaire – have also said they will vote against the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

Corbyn, who defied the party whip many times before becoming the party leader, said MPs in pro-EU constituencies were "understandably torn" over the vote, but added that the party will not frustrate the triggering of Article 50.

The Liberal Democrats party said it will oppose the bill unless there is a guarantee of another referendum on the final Brexit deal that is agreed with Brussels, while the Scottish National Party said it would table 50 amendments to the legislation.

The bill is due to be debated by MPs on Tuesday and after its passing in the House of Commons on February 8, move to the House of Lords.