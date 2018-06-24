Aladdin has definitely been my high point: Siddharth Menon

In the past year, actor Siddharth Menon has surprised his fans with his work across mediums. His film, Loev (2015), was released on online streaming platforms, and he followed that with a stint as a celebrity radio jockey. However, the actor feels the best part of the year was him being selected for the Broadway musical, Aladdin. The Rajwade & Sons (2015) actor says, “Last December onwards, I was completely engrossed with Aladdin, and it continues this year, too. It has been a year full of theatre for me.”

The actor, one of the founding members of Natak Company — a Pune-based theatre group, feels that working in the musical has been a very insightful experience for him as an actor. He says, “The entire journey has been so enriching and rewarding for me as an actor. I am getting to do things beyond my imagination. I’m working with an incredible team who become more like your family, especially when you spend so much time together. But most importantly, I am getting to play the role of Aladdin, which has been a dream come true.”

The musical kicked off in Mumbai and will soon be performed in Hyderabad and Delhi as well. “I really waited for something like Aladdin in my life. I may sound philosophical, but I truly feel that believing in what you want and working hard go hand-in-hand. I believe that if you call for things, they will happen,” Siddharth says.

The actor is keen on shooting for a film by the end of the year.“I will be free in the last few months of the year, so I may take up a film or something in the digital space,” he adds.