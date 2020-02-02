AAP MP seeks Adityanath’s arrest for accusing Arvind Kejriwal of Pak links

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:54 IST

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has called for the arrest of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for saying that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal has links to Pakistan.

“Yogi Adityanath says Kejriwal has links to Pakistan. Yogi should be arrested, jailed and should be asked to provide proof for his claims. Election Commission is silent on all this, his campaigning should be banned in Delhi,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The AAP also wrote to the Election Commission alleging that Adityanath had violated the Model Code of Conduct. “We call upon EC to impose ban on Yogi Adityanath’s election campaign till election is over, and register FIR against him,” AAP’s letter to the said, according to ANI.

In one of his election rallies in Delhi on Saturday, the UP chief minister took a swipe at Kejriwal while referring to a tweet by Pakistan’s science and technology minister Fawad Hussain and accused the AAP boss of seeking support from Pakistan. “This shows he doesn’t trust the people of Delhi. He is asking his masters in Pakistan to tell Imran Khan’s minister to issue statement in his support,” he had said.

He had also accused Kejriwal of sympathizing with the “protesters at Shaheen who chant pro-Pakistan slogans”.

Adityanath is one of the BJP’s star campaigners in the campaign for the Delhi assembly elections on February 8.

Last April, the Election Commission had banned Adityanath for 72 hours from campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections for violating the poll code with a provocative speech.

The commission had then observed that Adityanath, as chief minister had the added responsibility to not only uphold basic tenets including secularism but also to display the same in his public statements and meetings.