e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Shashi Tharoor attacks Delhi CM Kejriwal over CAA protests, JNU violence

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Shashi Tharoor attacks Delhi CM Kejriwal over CAA protests, JNU violence

Tharoor asked why Kejriwal despite being the CM could not pay a visit to these students or even speak on the issue openly.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 11, 2020 10:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor addresses the audience during the launch of Delhi Congress’ campaign to crowdsource ideas and suggestions from the people to be incorporated in the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor addresses the audience during the launch of Delhi Congress’ campaign to crowdsource ideas and suggestions from the people to be incorporated in the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday targeted Delhi chief minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying the city does not want a “helpless” CM who could not take a stand against the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, even as students were beaten up for protesting against the new law.

Referring to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in which many students suffered injuries as well as the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia last month, Tharoor asked why Kejriwal despite being the CM could not pay a visit to these students or even speak on the issue openly.

“Kejriwal perhaps wants both pro and anti-CAA people on his side, which is why he could not take a strong stand on it. Why should anyone vote for him, if he could not even speak up over the issue?” Tharoor said at a press conference on Friday.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP attacked Kejriwal, saying the CM had been saying the Delhi Police is not under him, but “who stopped him from meeting students?”

Senior AAP leaders did not respond to Tharoor’s comments.

However, in one of his town halls last week, Kejriwal had said he did not visit protesters after the Jamia crackdown because of “law and order” issues. On the JNU violence, he said his government did everything that it could – from arranging ambulances promptly to holding an urgent meeting with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal over the law and order situation.

On the CAA, Kejriwal had said, “If we cannot provide employment, food and shelter to all our citizens, how can we think of rehabilitating people who migrate from the three countries. I urge the government to take it [the law] back”.

Tharoor along with other Congress leaders launched the party’s campaign for getting feedback from citizens for the party’s manifesto for Delhi polls. The campaign was launched with the slogan “Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath” by party leaders, including Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and others.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Downing of Ukraine jet ‘a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake’: Rouhani
Downing of Ukraine jet ‘a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake’: Rouhani
At least 10 killed as fire destroys bus with 45 on board in UP’s Kannauj
At least 10 killed as fire destroys bus with 45 on board in UP’s Kannauj
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Slowing economy led to record drop in car sales, demand may be flat in 2020
Slowing economy led to record drop in car sales, demand may be flat in 2020
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news