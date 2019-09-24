Haryana Assembly Polls: Manish Grover, Rohtak MLA

assembly-elections

Haryana’s minister of state for co-operation , Grover has been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for a long time. He was the only BJP candidate to win in Rohtak district in 2014. He lost three consecutive assembly elections from Rohtak before 2014.

Educational qualification: Class 12

Assets declared: ₹97.29 lakh

Movable: ₹38.54 lakh

Immovable: ₹58.75 lakh

Constituency primer: This urban seat is central to BJP’s plan to break the hegemony of Hooda. Punjabi and Baniya voters are key to success. Of 16 assembly elections, Punjabi candidates have won 13 while Baniyas have won thrice. Rohtak was worst hit during Jat quota agitation in 2016 and many people lost their lives.

Electoral history:

2014: Manish Grover of BJP defeated Bharat Bhushan Batra of Congress by 11,132 votes.

2009: Bharat Bhushan Batra of Congress beats Grover by 19,595 votes.

2005: Shadi Lal Batra of Congress won against BJP’s Manish Grover by 10,476 votes.

How he performed:

Grover has carried out many development projects including construction of synthetic track and quarters for employees at Maharshi Dayanand University. He is credited for the elevated road and elevated railway tracks along with the construction of many parks. A case was registered against him under various sections for alleged booth capturing in Rohtak on the poling day in the parliamentary polls.

MLA’s quote:

I have done development projects worth over ₹1,200 crore in my constituency in the last five years. For the safety and security, we have installed CCTV cameras at important points in the city.

By the way:

He loves watching old movies.

