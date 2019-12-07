Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: CM Raghubar Das, Speaker Dinesh Oraon among big names in second phase

assembly-elections

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 08:56 IST

Chief minister Raghubar Das, state assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, former state food supply minister Saryu Roy and the BJP’s state unit president Laxman Gilua are among the key contestants in the second phase of assembly election in Jharkhand on Saturday.

Raghubar Das is locked in a bitter battle with his former cabinet colleague and now Independent candidate Saryu Roy in his home constituency of Jamshedpur-East.

The BJP’s state unit president Laxman Gilua is fighting it out against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM’s) Sukhram Oraon in Chakradharpur seat. Sukhram Oraon is the former member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the seat.

Everyone’s eyes are also on Chakradharpur because of the contest between sitting MLA Shashi Bhusan Samad as the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party nominee Ram Lal Munda.

The chief minister has promised to make it a district if voted to power.

In Sisai seat, state assembly speaker and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Dinesh Oraon is caught in a direct fight with JMM candidate Jigga Susaran Horo. Dinesh Oraon had won the seat in 2014.

The state’s rural development and parliamentary Neelkanth Singh Munda is facing an uphill task in his home constituency Khunti with JMM’s Sushil Pahan as his rival in the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019.

JVM-P candidate and social activist Dayamani Barla has made it a triangular fight in Khunti, where controversial Patthalgadi movement ruled the roost for over a year and is plagued by tribal anger and unrest for long.

Tamar is another seat of interest in the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 where the JMM’s Vikas Munda, son of former minister Ramesh Singh Munda, is taking on the BJP’s Rita Devi.

Surrendered Maoist commander Kundan Pahan and former minister Raja Peter, both in jail for Ramesh Singh Munda’s murder, are also contesting from the seat. Peter had earlier defeated former chief minister Sibu Soren.

The BJP and JMM are in a direct fight in the three districts of Kolhan where 13 assembly seats are polling.

The BJP had five seats in East Singhbhum and erstwhile ally AJSU Party had one seat in East Singhbhum. The JMM, on the other hand, had all the five seats in West Singhbhum and both the seats in Seraikela-Kharsawan district in 2014.

More than 48,25,000 voters will choose their representatives among the 260 candidates in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019.

The first phase was held on November 30. The fifth and final phase of polling will take place on December 20 and votes will be counted on December 23.