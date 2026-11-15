Chhath Puja 2026 date and timings: An astrologer explains the significance of this year's planetary alignment

This year, Chhath Puja will take place from November 13 to November 16, with devotees offering prayers to the Sun God during the evening and morning rituals. According to Hindu traditions, the four-day festival celebrates gratitude to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, with families observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and gathering near rivers and other water bodies.

Chhath Puja 2026: Know the date, timings, muhurats and astrological significance (Canva)

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If you are observing Chhath Puja this year, knowing the correct tithi, sunrise, and sunset times can help you plan the rituals. Vedic astrologer, Prof. (Dr.) Jayanta Kumar Basu, tells HT the festival's astrological significance, important timings and rituals to perform during this time.

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When is Chhath Puja in 2026?

The main Chhath Puja observance falls on Kartika Shukla Shashthi.

According to the Hindu calendar, Shashthi begins on November 14 at 11:23 PM IST and ends on November 16 at 2:00 AM IST. Sandhya Arghya will take place on Sunday, November 15, around sunset. Devotees will offer Usha Arghya on Monday, November 16, around sunrise.

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Sunrise and sunset are the two main offerings during Chhath. Here are the timings for major Indian cities.

Cities Sunset Time Sunrise Time New Delhi 5:28 PM 6:44 AM Mumbai 6:00 PM 6:46 AM Kolkata 4:53 PM 5:50 AM Chennai 5:39 PM 6:08 AM Bengaluru 5:50 PM 6:19 AM Hyderabad 5:40 PM 6:21 AM Ahmedabad 5:55 PM 6:54 AM Pune 5:57 PM 6:42 AM Patna 5:01 PM 6:07 AM View All

Astrological significance of Chhath Puja 2026

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Explaining the planetary positions, Dr Jayanta Kumar Basu says, "In Vedic astrology, the Sun represents vitality, self-respect, authority and purpose. Chhath gives these ideas a deeply personal expression through gratitude, discipline and prayers for the family's well-being."

He also points to an important planetary grouping this year.

"This year, Sandhya Arghya falls on Sunday, November 15, the weekday traditionally associated with Surya. Mars, Jupiter and Ketu are also together in early Leo, the Sun's sign, within Magha nakshatra. Mars entered Leo on November 12, joining Jupiter and Ketu."

The vedic astrologer also says that this combination highlights the importance of balancing action, judgement and humility. Magha's connection with ancestors also reflects the festival's family traditions.

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Chhath Puja rituals and traditional offerings

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During Chhath, devotees prepare offerings with thekua, sugarcane, coconut, bananas and seasonal fruits.

Jayanta Kumar Basu explains, "Arghya to Surya is the central offering. Thekua, sugarcane, coconut, bananas and other seasonal fruits and produce have an important place in the puja basket. Thekua is especially closely associated with Chhath prasad."

What does Chhath Puja mean for devotees?

The evening and morning offerings carry a message of gratitude and hope.

As the astrologer explains, "The evening and morning offerings carry a message that stays with people: gratitude as the day closes, and hope as another begins. That balance is at the heart of Chhath."