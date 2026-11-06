Dhanteras 2026 Date and Timings Worldwide: Check auspicious puja muhurat and best time to buy gold

Dhanteras 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. If you are planning to buy gold, silver, or new utensils, or to perform a Lakshmi-Kubera Puja, knowing the auspicious timings can help you prepare.

Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the festival falls on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. According to Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat varies by location. Here are the timings for major cities worldwide.

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Dhanteras 2026: Date and Trayodashi Tithi According to Drik Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:30 AM IST on November 6 and ends at 10:47 AM IST on November 7.

If you live in the USA, the UK, the UAE, or Australia, check your local panchang before planning the rituals. Local sunset and time zone differences can affect the observance.

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