Mercury and Venus retrogrades end on November 13. Here's what an astrologer predicts for all zodiac signs

After weeks of delays, emotional confusion and second thoughts, you may finally get the chance to move forward. Mercury and Venus both turn direct on November 13, bringing a gradual shift in communication, relationships, finances and personal decisions. Mercury and Venus both turn direct on November 13, 2026. Read what an astrologer says. (Pexels)

According to an astrologer at Nebula who shared insights with HT, this planetary shift could help you revisit important plans and make decisions with greater clarity. However, you may need to wait a little longer before everything starts moving smoothly.

Also Read Mercury retrograde is not over yet, but planets could bring answers you've been waiting for on November 4

What may happen after Venus and Mercury end retrograde? Mercury rules communication, travel, learning and paperwork, while Venus governs love, relationships, finances and personal values. Their retrograde periods may have encouraged you to rethink conversations, revisit old relationships and review financial decisions.

Now that both planets turn direct, you may gradually return to plans that you previously postponed. However, astrologers point out that planets need time to regain momentum after changing direction.

Why November 18 matters for these zodiac signs According to the Nebula's astrologer, Mercury and Venus remain in a stationary phase until around November 18. During this period, you may still experience minor delays, misunderstandings or unfinished conversations.

Instead of rushing into major decisions, take time to review documents, discuss expectations and understand your priorities. After November 18, you may find it easier to move ahead with plans involving relationships, money and professional commitments.

Also Read Western astrology says the last Mercury retrograde arrives this month. What should you know?

What Mercury and Venus turning direct means for your zodiac sign Aries: Financial matters, shared investments and pending debts may become clearer. You can explore new ways to manage your money and organise your budget.

Taurus: Relationships take priority. Honest conversations can help you rebuild trust, understand your partner and make decisions about shared goals.

Gemini: You can return to postponed work tasks and improve your daily routine. Focus on your priorities to regain balance.

Cancer: Romance, creativity and personal interests may regain their spark. Make time for activities that bring you happiness.

Leo: Family discussions, home projects and living arrangements could move forward. You may also find solutions to domestic disagreements.

Virgo: Communication and learning receive a boost. Consider starting a course, sharing your ideas or connecting with new people.

Libra: Financial planning becomes important. Review your income, savings and spending habits before making major purchases.

Scorpio: Your confidence may return, encouraging you to pursue personal goals and make choices that reflect your true ambitions.

Sagittarius: You may feel ready to return to plans you put on hold. Take things slowly and respect your energy levels.

Capricorn: Friendships, teamwork and long-term plans receive attention. Reconnect with supportive people and explore new collaborations.

Aquarius: Career goals and professional ambitions may gain momentum. You can discuss new projects, connect with senior colleagues and review your future direction.

Pisces: Travel, education and personal growth open new possibilities. Revisit your long-term plans and explore opportunities to expand your knowledge.

Also Read An astrologer says Venus retrograde in Scorpio may push you to rethink love, self-worth and boundaries