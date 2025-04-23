5 zodiac signs will experience a romantic aura from April 20-26, 2025

With the beginning of the second astrology season of 2025, certain zodiac signs are likely to receive romantic blooms this week, from April 20-26, 2025, as per our tarot reader, Manisha Koushik. Let's dive into the weekly tarot predictions for love to find the luckiest zodiac signs and find what the chosen card reveals. 5 zodiac signs will see new career opportunities coming this week from April 20-26, 2025, as per a tarot reader (Pixabay)

The love tarot card picked for this week is The Hierophant. This card indicates strong connections in your romantic relationships this week. You are advised to improve your communication skills to build a strong connection in love. Our expert, Manisha Koushik, says, “Heartfelt conversations will strengthen romantic bonds, deepening emotional connections.”

The card picked for your love life this week is the Tower card. The Tower card in love often signals a sudden breakup or emotional upheaval, urging honest communication to face the truth. Though painful, this shake-up can clear the way for a more genuine and stronger relationship. However, Manisha says, “Romance is likely to flourish, fostering deeper emotional connections”.

The Lovers tarot card has been picked for your love life this week. If this card appears in your reading, it indicates exciting news. If you're in a relationship, it shows that a strong emotional and physical bond is growing between you and your partner. If you're single, it suggests that a meaningful and possibly life-changing romantic connection is on its way—something deeper than just a passing crush. “Accepting new love opportunities may lead to exciting romantic developments,” says our tarot expert, Manisha.

This week, the Moon tarot card is your love reading pick. This card indicates intuitions, dreams and unconsciousness. If you are in a relationship, this card will represent a few unexpected and discomforting situations. And for singles, it means a hidden truth in new relationships. But don't worry, as our expert predicts, “Romantic connections will bring comfort, fostering moments of joy and closeness”.

The Temperance tarot card is your love reading pick. According to tarot readings, this card represents healthy relationships, inner peace, balance, harmony, and patience. If you are already in love, this may mean that you're likely feeling loved and supported. For singles, this card suggests balancing self-care with the search for meaningful connection. However, for this week, “Romantic surprises will rekindle passion and excitement”, says Manisha.