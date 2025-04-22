4 zodiac signs will experience a wave of changes during the Taurus season in 2025, according to an astrologer

Taurus season has arrived! From April 19 to May 20, the sun moves through this Earth sign, encouraging each sign to take things slow and find comfort in calm, steady routines. It’s a time when people crave more peace, security, and stability. Taurus season 2025 lucky zodiac signs.

Also Read Pope Francis' death: Did Nostradamus predict the demise of 'a very old Pontiff'?

Astrologically, some of the upcoming planetary shifts could bring surprises or changes when we least expect them. So while it's a good time to relax and centre yourself, don’t get too settled.

According to astrologer Valeria Mesa, this season could impact different zodiac signs differently. However, 4 zodiac signs will likely be lucky when receiving cosmic blessings during this Taurus season.

Taurus season 2025 prediction for each zodiac sign

During the Taurus season, around April 27, a new beginning with money or goals is possible. Venus entering your sign on April 30 boosts your charm. The full moon on May 12 could bring up deep emotions around trust and shared finances. Let go of what no longer serves you and focus on building long-term stability.

Happy birthday! This is your season to focus on yourself and your goals. Career tension may rise by April 23, but growth is possible. The new moon on April 21 is your reset moment — perfect for setting new intentions. Venus enters a quiet zone on April 30, encouraging reflection. The full moon on May 12 highlights your relationships. Around May 17, expect a surprise that may bring growth.

The new moon on April 27 is your chance to start fresh with healing and self-care. You might feel the need to spend more time alone or begin a new mindfulness routine that helps you feel more connected to yourself.

Around April 26, Mars and Pluto face off, creating some stress. You may feel pulled between a big idea and distractions from your daily surroundings. If people don’t understand your vision, try not to take it personally — stay focused.

As Venus moves into Aries on April 30, your social life gets a boost. You could meet new people or grow closer to old friends. When Venus meets Neptune on May 2, everything might feel dreamy and ideal — just be careful not to get lost in fantasy.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 12 highlights your health and daily routines.

In the second astrological season of 2025, your career make be in the spotlight as the sun enters Taurus on April 19, urging you to focus on your ambitions and long-term goals, whether you're starting a new project or planning your next move.

However, on April 20, the sun clashes with Mars in your sign, creating tension between your personal drive and professional goals, so finding balance will be important. On April 23, the sun squares Pluto, bringing power struggles that challenge your ideas or role at work, but this is also an opportunity for transformation.

The new moon on April 27 offers a fresh start for your career, making it a great time to set intentions for promotions, new ventures, or even reinventing your professional identity. As Venus moves into Aries on April 30, you may feel inspired to explore new opportunities, but be cautious when Venus meets Neptune on May 2, as you might idealise situations more than usual.

The full moon in Scorpio on May 12 highlights your home and family life, prompting you to consider how your career affects your personal life. Finally, on May 17, when the sun meets Uranus, expect unexpected changes or new opportunities that will challenge your long-term goals.