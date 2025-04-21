Pope Francis death: Did Nostradamus predict the demise of 'a very old Pontiff'?

In an unfortunate turn of events for Catholics around the world, Pope Francis passed away early this morning, on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. He was 88 years old. Pope Francis' death(AFP)

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church. He died peacefully at 7:35 a.m., and the news was confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who oversees Church matters during the period between popes. Speaking on the Vatican's TV channel, Cardinal Farrell shared, "Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

As people mourn his passing, some astrologers have turned their attention to a centuries-old prophecy by the famous French astrologer, Michel de Nostredame, famous as Nostradamus. The French astrologer wrote a book in 1555 called ‘Les Prophéties’, which apparently contained a prophecy about the death of Pope Francis.

According to a published report in New York Post, Nostradamus predicted in a passage in his book, “Through the death of a very old Pontiff… a Roman of good age will be elected. Of him it will be said that he weakens his see… but long will he sit and in biting activity.”

He also wrote, “In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit Peter the Roman, who will pasture his sheep in many tribulations. And when these things are finished, the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The End.”

Pope Francis became the head of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013. Known for his humility, compassion, and efforts to reform the Church, his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Nostradamus has made some predictions for 2025 that may send shivers down the spine. He talks about things like a plague and war in England, an asteroid hitting Earth, and natural disasters in Brazil.

