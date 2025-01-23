Nostradamus predicts 6 zodiac signs likely to become millionaires in 2025: Do you make the cut?

French physician, astrologer and psychic, Nostradamus' predictions for each year that arrives, foretold and accurately so back in the 16th century, does not just restrict itself to the wars, famines, death and destruction. Also carried are nuggets of joyous fore-tellings. We bring to you then, a list of the zodiac signs who could very well find themselves in the lap of stable luxury, by the time 2025 rolls down to a close. These then, are the signs most likely to become millionaires in 2025, as predicted by Nostradamus. Millionaires in the making: 6 zodiac signs set to jump tax brackets in 2025, as per Nostradamus' predictions

Aries

Given that 2025 is a year representative of Mars (owing to number 9 numerology), Aries, with its ruler being Mars, is in to gain the most when it comes to a fiscal boom.

Taurus

For Taurus it's going to be the consistent and recurring planetary alignments which will allow them to chance upon more and more opportunities leading to a straight growth in wealth. Nostradamus' predictions dictate that long-term wealth investments are definitely on the cards for Taurus.

Leo

The millionaire bug will bite Leos from the perspective of them being able to achieve one or more financial milestones that have been on their mind for a while.

Virgo

Virgos are set to mint money this year, solely off the basis of their hyper-focused analytical skills. It's all about putting those military-grade organisational skills to work.

Scorpio

Scorpios are set to thrive financially this year, not just in straightforward ways but also cut-throat markets. Add to this the planetary movements aligned in their favour and this zodiac sign has a very strong financial year set in stone for them.

Capricorn

If Capricorns are one thing, it's meticulous. This detail to attention and sheer inability to half-ass any endeavour they undertake, however big or small, will finally find a boom of financial rewards land on their lap.

So ready to jump tax brackets for good?