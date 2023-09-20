The LoversTarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

Upright Key Meanings: Love and relationships, harmony, values alignment, choices, promising partnership, passion, physical attraction, strong bonds, physical intimacy. The Lovers Tarot Card. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

Reversed Key Meanings: Unfaithful love relationships, trust issues, detachment, broken promises, weak bonds, emotional disconnection, poor choices, lack of intimacy or romance.

The Lovers Tarot Card Description

The Lovers card is the seventh Major Arcana card in the tarot deck. It's all about love, deep connections, and attraction. This card embodies the idea of unconditional love and the concept of twin flames. It signifies a strong bond and harmony between people.

Raphael, the Air Angel- In the card, there's an angel named Raphael, representing both physical and emotional well-being. Air is linked to thinking and talking, which are crucial for good relationships.

The Happy Couple-Underneath the angel, there's a naked man and woman. The angel blesses them, symbolizing their spiritual connection. The couple looks joyful, standing in a beautiful place that reminds us of the Garden of Eden.

Temptation and Sensuality-In the card, there's a tree with fruit, and behind the woman, there's a snake. This reminds us of the story of Adam and Eve, where temptation led them to act sensually and turn away from the Divine.

Passion and Zodiac Signs- Behind the figures, there's a tree with flames, representing passion, which is a strong desire. There are twelve flames, representing the twelve zodiac signs, symbolizing time and eternity.

Evolution of Desire-The man is turning towards the woman, and she's looking at the angel. This shows how desire can evolve from physical to emotional to spiritual. It's like going from being aware of your feelings to being deeply connected on a soul level.

Eruption of Desire-In the background, there's a volcano-shaped mountain, which can remind us of desire erupting when a man and a woman come together intimately, without any barriers.

The upright meaning in matters of love, finances, career and health

Upright Meaning

The Lovers card is all about love and being in sync with someone special. It's like when you and your partner really understand each other and everything feels just right. This card is about making good choices in your relationships. It's like finding your perfect match, your soulmate. When this card shows up, it means that love, trust, and happiness are in the air.

Love and Relationships -When you see The Lovers card in a love reading, it means something awesome is happening in your love life. You and your partner are really connecting on a deep level. You feel a strong bond and lots of passion. If you're not in a relationship, this card can mean that love is coming your way, and it's going to be more than just a crush.

Finances-The Lovers card can also be about money decisions. You might have to choose between two big expenses, and you can't have both. What you decide will affect your finances for a long time. At work, this card could mean a great partnership or teaming up with a coworker. You both get along well, and it's good for your job or business.

Career- When it comes to your job or career, The Lovers card suggests you've got some decisions to make. You might be thinking about changing jobs or making your current job better. It could also mean a partnership at work that's really positive. You and your coworkers understand each other and help each other succeed.

Health- Lovers card says you'll get the right support to deal with health challenges. Maybe it's a friend or family member who's there for you. It can also mean making choices about your health. Take care of your heart and listen to what your body needs. It's a time to think about what you believe in and what's important to you.

The Reversed meaning in matters of love, finances, career and health

Reversed meaning

When The Lovers card is upside down, it's a sign that things aren't going so smoothly in your relationship. You might have trouble talking to each other and understanding each other's feelings. It's like you're not on the same page anymore.

Love and Relationships- In a relationship, The Lovers reversed can mean you and your partner are having problems. You might not agree on important stuff, and it feels like something's off. You could also be feeling distant from each other, like you're not as close as you used to be.

Finances-With money, The Lovers reversed warns you to be careful with your choices. You might be making quick decisions about money that you'll regret later. It can also be a sign that you're focusing too much on wanting stuff and not enough on what you really need.

Career-In your job, The Lovers reversed could mean you're not getting along with your coworkers or business partner. It's like you're not working well together, and it might be causing problems. If you're in a romantic relationship at work, it could be tricky and affect your job.

Health- The Lovers reverse says you need to pay attention to how your body feels. You might be pushing yourself too hard and need to take a break. If you're having health issues, trust that your body will heal, but you have to listen to it and take care of yourself. It's also a time to think about what's really important to you and what you believe in.