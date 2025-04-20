Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 20-26, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Hierophant Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Four of Coins

Prioritizing early health checkups will help ensure timely intervention and overall well-being. Financially, focusing on long-term goals will bring stability and security. Professional recognition is on the horizon, boosting confidence and opening new opportunities. Family interactions may require extra kindness and patience. Heartfelt conversations will strengthen romantic bonds, deepening emotional connections. Travel plans may need flexibility to accommodate unforeseen changes. Home renovation ideas could enhance both comfort and property value. Staying optimistic and adaptable will lead to productive outcomes.



Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: The Tower

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Ace of Swords

A disciplined morning exercise routine will boost energy levels and improve vitality. Financial challenges due to skill mismatch may arise, so exploring alternative income sources will be beneficial. Career obstacles may require patience, but strategic planning will help in overcoming them. Strengthening faith within family relationships will create harmony. Romance is likely to flourish, fostering deeper emotional connections. Routine excursions may offer a refreshing break. Long-term property investments appear promising, ensuring financial security. Adapting to unexpected changes will help in navigating the week smoothly.



Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Page of Wands

Strengthening immunity should be a priority for maintaining good health. Money-saving hacks will prove useful in managing finances efficiently. Professionally, self-belief will be the key to overcoming challenges. Family dynamics may be strained due to intergenerational conflicts, but open communication will help bridge gaps. In romance, an unspoken understanding with your partner will foster emotional depth. Reuniting with loved ones through travel will bring joy and nostalgia. Property decisions should be based on a well-researched market outlook. Managing emotions wisely will ensure a fulfilling week.



Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Tower

Career: The World

Peak vitality will keep you feeling energetic and enthusiastic. Financial security is well within reach, thanks to well-planned strategies. Constructive feedback at work will support professional growth. Sharing stories with grandparents will strengthen emotional bonds within the family. Accepting differences in love will create a more harmonious relationship. Last-minute travel bookings may lead to complications, so planning ahead is advisable. Sustainable home improvements will increase property value while benefiting the environment. Embracing learning and adaptability will shape a successful week.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Devil

Career: Four of Swords

Establishing healthy routines will contribute to long-term wellness. Re-evaluating savings plans will improve financial planning. Work performance is likely to receive appreciation from seniors, paving the way for career advancements. Strengthening shared values within the family will deepen relationships. Rebuilding trust in romance will take time, but patience will be rewarding. Capturing cultural expressions during travel will make your experiences more enriching. Property negotiations may work in your favor. A strategic and positive mindset will help in making the most of upcoming opportunities.



Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Fool

Restoring your immune system will help in maintaining overall well-being. A balanced budget will be key to financial stability. Staying goal-oriented at work will help in achieving professional milestones. Practicing forgiveness within family matters will bring emotional relief and stronger bonds. Romance is set to flourish, with heartfelt moments strengthening connections. A visit to traditional homes will provide cultural enrichment. Long-term property ownership is likely to yield significant benefits. Staying focused and disciplined will ensure a rewarding week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

Regular health monitoring will keep you feeling fit and active. Financially, unexpected cash rewards may bring pleasant surprises. Notable professional achievements will boost confidence and credibility. Blissful family gatherings will create cherished memories. Accepting new love opportunities may lead to exciting romantic developments. Troubled travel routes may cause inconvenience, so having an alternative plan will be beneficial. Promising property investments may offer long-term gains. A proactive approach will help in overcoming challenges with ease.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Star

Focusing on physical strength and wellness will improve overall health. Secure finances will provide stability and confidence for the future. A productive workflow will keep you engaged and professionally satisfied. Spiritual growth within the family will bring a sense of peace and bonding. Romance will be filled with deep emotional connections and meaningful moments. Paying attention to travel essentials will ensure a hassle-free journey. Property matters may require careful document verification before finalizing agreements. A clear and focused mindset will help in overcoming obstacles.



Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Seven of Coins

Energy levels may feel low, making self-care and rest a priority. Resource management will be essential to maintaining financial stability. Your creative problem-solving skills will shine at work, earning you admiration. Supporting your child’s talents will foster confidence and growth. Sharing emotional burdens in relationships will bring comfort and understanding. Budget-friendly travel plans will provide fulfilling experiences without financial strain. Lucrative property deals may emerge, making this a favorable time for investments. Maintaining a positive outlook will enhance both personal and professional progress.



Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Empress

Recovering from past illnesses will require continued care and self-discipline. Financial delays may cause stress, making contingency planning essential. Work efficiency programs will help in boosting productivity and achieving goals. Practicing gratitude within the family will create a warm and supportive environment. Romantic connections will bring comfort, fostering moments of joy and closeness. Routine travel routes may feel monotonous, but small changes can make journeys more enjoyable. Finding reliable tenants may take time, so patience is advised. Structuring your schedule effectively will lead to a smooth and productive week.



Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

Prioritizing relaxation and mental well-being will enhance overall health. A well-balanced revenue flow will maintain financial security. Professionally, empowering yourself with new skills and knowledge will open new opportunities. Honoring family heritage and traditions will strengthen familial bonds. Revisiting relationship goals and aligning mutual aspirations will bring clarity. An inspiring journey is likely to refresh your perspective. Solid property investments will offer long-term security and financial growth. A structured approach to problem-solving will lead to effective solutions.



Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Swords

Prioritizing self-care will ensure overall well-being and sustained energy levels. Improving your credit score will enhance financial stability and future planning. Celebrating workplace success will bring motivation and a sense of accomplishment. Addressing family tantrums with patience will encourage better understanding. Romantic surprises will rekindle passion and excitement. Traveling with caution and proper planning will help in avoiding unnecessary troubles. Property market analysis may reveal investment opportunities, but thorough research is advised. A flexible and positive attitude will help in making the most of the week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920