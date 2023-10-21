The Temperance Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

The Temperance Description Temperance tarot card.(Pixabay)

The Temperance card features an angel with big wings who appears to be both male and female. This angel wears a light blue cloak with a triangle inside a square on the front. This symbolizes that people are bound by the laws of the Earth and natural laws. The angel is balanced, with one leg on rocks for stability and the other in a river for flow.

In their hands, they hold two glasses filled with water, representing the flow of life. In the background, there's a winding road leading to a mountain range, symbolizing life's journey. Above the mountains, a golden crown shines brightly, symbolizing choosing and sticking to a higher path. This card, part of the Major Arcana, signifies harmony, peace, patience, and moderation.

It suggests that you've found inner peace and have a clear understanding of your life. It also indicates that your relationships are healthy. You've learned not to get caught up in other people's conflicts or let minor annoyances upset you. Instead, you stay calm, keep your cool, and adapt to the situation. Temperance may also mean you've found tranquility and contentment in your life. This card shows that you have a strong sense of who you are, your values, and your moral principles, which makes it easier to set goals for yourself.

Upright Temperance Card: Balance, Harmony, Patience

In the upright position, the Temperance card embodies a sense of balance, harmony, and patience. It signifies that your life is flowing smoothly and you've achieved inner peace. This card encourages you to maintain your composure, especially in challenging situations, and keep your emotions in check. You've mastered the art of patience, and little things don't easily disrupt your serenity.

Love: The Temperance card suggests a harmonious and balanced connection. If you're in a committed relationship, you're likely experiencing a happy and loving partnership. It can also symbolize soulmate connections. For singles, this card encourages finding a balance between seeking love and taking time for yourself.

Finance: It advises maintaining a balanced and moderate approach to your financial decisions. You're likely doing well financially, and it's essential to preserve this equilibrium by avoiding unnecessary risks and hasty investments.

Career: Temperance advises you to set clear goals and maintain a steady, patient approach. Your dedication and ability to stay composed under pressure are helping you stand out. It's a reminder that good things take time to manifest in your professional life.

Health: The Temperance card emphasizes the importance of balance. It suggests that you need to address any unhealthy habits and bring your life into equilibrium. Reflect on areas of your life where you might be overdoing or underdoing things to improve your overall well-being.

Reversed Temperance Card: Imbalance, Discord, Impatience

In the reversed position, the Temperance card indicates imbalance, discord, and impatience. You might be going through a period of excess in various aspects of your life, such as overindulging in food, alcohol, or spending. It's a warning sign to regain equilibrium and adjust your actions. Take control of impulsive behaviour and work towards restoring balance.

Love: Reversed Temperance can signify conflicts and disagreements due to instability in the partnership. It's essential to work on finding solutions and not let disputes escalate. Singles might find themselves rushing into relationships or coming across as too eager, which can lead to challenges.

Finance: The card advises against overspending and impulsive financial decisions. It's crucial to get your finances back on track and avoid going deeper into debt.

Career: The reversed Temperance suggests an imbalance or struggle in your work environment. You might be overworking or underperforming, leading to conflicts with colleagues. Take a step back, assess the situation, and work on rebalancing your energy and approach.

Health: The card warns against harmful excesses. It's time to reevaluate your lifestyle and make changes to regain your balance. You may be using unhealthy coping mechanisms to deal with stress, so it's crucial to address the root causes of your issues.

The Temperance Card: One Card Pull for Yes/No Answers

If you're seeking a straightforward answer, a one-card pull with the Temperance card can provide clarity:

Upright Position: The answer is "No."

Reversed Position: The answer is "Yes."

The Temperance Card for Timing

When it comes to timing, the Temperance card suggests that an event may occur during the Aries season. The probability of the same event happening doubles during this time. Keep in mind that timing is not always precise, but you can expect the event to take place soon. This card indicates that you may experience a positive event that makes you feel loved, appreciated, and on the verge of success, especially in matters related to relationships. It also suggests that work-related tasks or potential relationships will manifest relatively quickly. Consider it a favorable card when seeking insights into timing.

