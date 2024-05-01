April 20- May 5, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, Rat, your luck might seem a bit mysterious. You could encounter some strange experiences that either make you realize how big and fascinating the world is or might spook you because of that. But if you decide to be brave and face these experiences head-on, you'll discover signs pointing you towards your true purpose and meet people who will support you on your journey. So, don't let fear hold you back! Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

Using Clear Quartz can help you gain clarity and tune into your intuition to recognize these lucky signs. Also, keep an eye out for the colours green and lavender this week, as they hold extra luck for you.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week, your luck as a Rooster will soar when you embrace your deepest wishes and dreams. Take a moment to visualize what it would be like to live the life you truly desire. Imagine the feelings of fulfilment and happiness that come with achieving your goals. This manifestation can work wonders for you, so trust in it fully. Avoid doubting yourself or getting distracted by less important desires. Stay focused on what truly matters to you.

Also, spend time with children or viewing the world from their perspective. Children often see things with fresh eyes and boundless imagination, which can spark new ideas and opportunities for you. Embrace children's curiosity and wonder, and you may discover intriguing possibilities along this path. Colours like red and blue will likely bring good fortune for this week.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This week, Pig, your luck is crystal clear — it's all about embracing your wishes and desires with unwavering confidence. Just like Ariana Grande sings, if you see it, like it, want it, you can have it. Trust in the power of the universe to manifest your dreams into reality. Don't let any doubters or naysayers deter you; stay focused on what you truly want, and it will come to you.

To enhance your luck even further, consider working with crystals. Crystals have a powerful energy to help you ground yourself and amplify your intentions. Choose crystals that resonate with you, but if you're unsure, Clear Quartz or Amethyst are excellent options to start with. Use them in meditation, carry them with you throughout the day, or place them in your living or workspace to benefit from their positive energy. You are advised to work or wear Lavender coloured clothes for luck to be on your side this week.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

This week, Horse, your luck will come to you through food. Even if you don't cook, you'll still experience some good things related to food that will make you happy and maybe even remind you of fond memories unexpectedly. But if you're someone who knows their way around the kitchen, this luck will be even stronger for you. You'll have the opportunity to create something truly magical with your cooking skills.

Trust your instincts, especially if you're experienced in cooking. You'll have a sense of where to direct this luck and how to make the most of it. Additionally, incorporating the colour yellow into your week will also boost your luck. So whether you're cooking up a storm or simply enjoying a good meal, keep an eye out for the colour yellow to attract even more positive energy your way.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

It's a good idea to focus more on being introspective and spending time alone rather than being outgoing and social. Your luck will come to you when you embrace this solitude, especially if you set healthy boundaries and prioritize your own needs without feeling guilty about it.

From this quiet space, you'll be amazed by what emerges, especially if you're a creative person. Even if you're not particularly artistic, the spiritual experiences that come your way will bring a deep sense of peace to your soul. Orange and yellow can be your lucky colours.