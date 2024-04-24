Crystals and astrology: Here's which crystals you need based on your zodiac sign

Crystals have long been utilised for energy-healing purposes. These semi-precious stones are coveted for their metaphysical properties. They have been a major part of civilisations like ancient Egyptian and Greek. Thought to possess magical traits, crystal healing experts often suggest using the stones that best correspond with a person's energy, intuition, and personality. In this article, we will explore crystals that best correspond to each zodiac sign. Healing crystals you need based on your zodiac sign traits

Aries

People under this sign are confident and independent. Aries are known for their fiery nature and insatiable drive to accomplish their goals. The crystals that best match their energy are Red Jasper, Carnelian, Citrine, Hematite, and Black Obsidian. These powerful crystals will allow you to stay grounded and feel relaxed.

Taurus

Gentle and self-reliant are a few of the best ways to describe a Taurus. While they are often grounded and relaxed, they tend to be stubborn at times. Crystals like Selenite, Smoky Quartz, and Amazonite work well with them, providing clarity and focus. Other crystals that also do wonders for this Earth sign are Green Jade and Rose Quartz.

Gemini

Witty and intellectual, a Gemini holds the ability to outsmart everyone in the room. They are often social creatures who enjoy good company. Although they are quick to adapt to every situation, they may, at times, be perceived wrongly or feel misunderstood. Shungite, Tiger's Eye, Blue Onyx, and Black Tourmaline are some of the best crystals for them.

Cancer

People of this sign are known for their ability to flow with their emotions. Cancer is often so sensitive that empathy comes naturally to them. However, strong negative emotions may catch them off-guard if they are not cautious. Crystals like Moonstone, Pink Tourmaline, and Labradorite will allow them to be more in tune with their emotions.

Leo

Proud of who they are, Leo knows what they want and has no time to entertain anything that doesn't serve them. They are famed for having a natural charisma that draws people to them. Grounding stones like Tiger's Eye and Garnet will allow them to be aware of the set and setting around them. Healing crystals like Rose Quartz also match their inner self.

Virgo

People under the Virgo sign are renowned for being organised, perfect, and having a great level of expertise in their field. However, as they seek perfectionism, they may be overly self-critical at times. This makes Earthly stones like Moss Agate and Green Aventurine perfect for them. Other highly spiritual crystals like Lapis Lazuli and Amethyst can also help them connect with their higher self.

Libra

True to their sign, a Libra often seeks balance and harmony in almost every aspect of their life. While this comes naturally to them, it may be a reason for stress and anxiety. Hence, healing crystals like Amethyst, Clear Quartz, Lepidolite, and Blue Apatite work best for them.

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for having an intense aura, causing them to appear dominant at times. They are loaded with qualities like unwavering focus and unconditional loyalty. Crystals like Garnet, Black Obsidian, Sodalite, and Howlite are best suited for them.

Sagittarius

Adventurous, fun-loving, and carefree, a Sagittarius is a child at heart. They are often curious yet creative individuals who love to explore. However, they may feel restless or caged at times should the circumstances not favour them. This makes crystals like Turquoise, Smoky Quartz, Orange Calcite, and Shungite perfect to help them stay grounded and relaxed.

Capricorn

Known for having a love and admiration for the finer things in life, people of the Capricorn sign are responsible and disciplined. They rarely lack motivation. But at times, this could hamper their state of mind, causing them to fall prey to negative thought patterns. Cleansing crystals like Rhodonite, Clear Quartz, Citrine, Fluorite, and Amethyst allows them to quickly land back on their feet.

Aquarius

Aquarius loves to think outside the box. They are known for their rebellious spirit and being open-minded. As they often flow with feelings and tend to express themselves freely, they may be misinterpreted. This could cause them anxiety or frustration. Crystals like Aquamarine, Blue Apatite, Turquoise, and Blue Lace Agate allow them to keep a clear head and bring respite in times of crisis.

Pisces

Pisces are the most caring bunch of people who often go out of their way to empathise with and help others. They are both intuitive and imaginative. Due to their sensitive nature, crystals like Amethyst, Clear Quartz, Fluorite, Blue Apatite, and Amazonite best align with them.