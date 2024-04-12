Crystals to attract love: Five most powerful stones for self-love and relationships

Similar to gemstones, crystals are renowned for their metaphysical abilities to attract money, love or good luck. Practices like reiki and crystal healing utilise crystals to help balance energy, heal emotional wounds, and unlock chakras. The use of crystals for self-love and relationships dates back to ancient Roman, Greek, and Egyptian civilisations. Since ancient times, they have been renowned for their magical properties. Here are the five most powerful stones for love: Most powerful crystals to attract love

Rhodonite

Rhodonite promotes self-love and helps manifest relationships

Rhodonite is held in high regard by crystal healers and reiki experts for its magic abilities to heal emotional wounds and help navigate through trauma. Its pink and black colour is associated with deep love, empathy, and grounding. It is perfect for those who wish to overcome heartbreaks or unfulfilled desires. As it is associated with the heart chakra, it allows you to manifest relationships and promote self-love. You can wear it around your chest as a pendant or as a bracelet. You can also carry it around or place it by your bedside.

Garnet

Garnet is known for passion, desire, and commitment

Garnet is a striking red crystal that is celebrated as a symbol of passion, sensuality, and desire. It is associated with the root and solar plexus chakras. Crystal healers advocate the use of garnet to attract love and strengthen relationships. It promotes commitment and strong feelings between partners. To manifest love, you can carry it when you step out. This will increase your chances of love encounters. If you are in a relationship and wish to connect with your partner at a deeper level or wish to enhance intimacy, you can keep it in your bedroom.

Moonstone

Moonstone is popular for emotional healing

According to Greek mythology, the term Moonstone was derived by merging the names of the Goddess of Love (Aphrodite) and the Goddess of the Moon (Selene). It is believed to channel the moon's energy and balance your feminine energy, which is associated with emotions, love, and feelings. People often wear it as a ring or a pendant to harness the celestial powers of the ethereal stone. It brings peace, calmness, and serenity into relationships. If you feel lost when it comes to expressing your true emotions, moonstone can aid you in becoming more open. This will allow you to receive love and give love at a higher level of consciousness.

Rose Quartz

Rose Quartz is known for unconditional love

Rose Quartz is the most popular and widely used stone to attract love and strengthen relationships. It is associated with the heart chakra and stands for unconditional love. Since ancient times, people have been wearing rose quartz as a pendant or a beaded necklace to manifest love. Wearing it around your heart area helps you to get rid of emotional baggage to make room for new beginnings. If wish to get lucky when it comes to relationships, you can place it under your pillow while sleeping to manifest your heart's desires.

Sodalite

Sodalite can help develop deeper mutual understanding

This beautiful blue and white crystal is highly regarded for its ability to promote harmony, trust, and bonding. Sodalite helps build trust in a relationship and allows partners to develop a deeper level of mutual understanding. It also helps release fear and fill communication gaps, reducing the chances of misinterpretation. Since it is associated with the throat and heart chakras, it allows you to speak freely and release stored emotions. You and your partner can wear it as matching jewellery to build a deeper connection. You can also use it in spiritual practices like affirmations to manifest love and emotional support.