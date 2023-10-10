World Mental Health Day 2023: Understand the power of affirmations

World Mental Health Day is recognised internationally on October 10 to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In light of this day, it is important to know the power of affirmations. Affirmations are positive statements that can help reshape one's mindset and boost self-confidence when repeated on a regular basis. Positive thinking is the key element for affirmations. Although at first glance, affirmations may seem like wishful thinking, science actually backs it. The regular practice of using empowering self-talk has proven to give concrete physical and mental gains. Those who practice daily affirmations experience a higher sense of self-confidence and self-worth. Know the power of affirmations this World Mental Health Day(Pixabay)

The power of affirmations lies in their ability to rewire the brain by repeating empowering statements. It stimulates the neural pathways in the brain associated with such statements, which is known as neuroplasticity. This approach, which can yield profound changes in thought patterns and beliefs, is based on clinical experience and psychological theories, such as self-affirmation theory (Steel, 1988), as per Psychology Today. In the long run, affirmations can develop an optimistic way of looking at things, which can help a person navigate through difficult situations in life without much stress. For instance, if someone regularly affirms, “I am confident and capable,” their brain will actually begin to create connections that reinforce this belief. Eventually, the person will find that they are naturally exhibiting more confidence in various areas of life.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day 2023: 11 powerful quotes to overcome stress by spiritual leaders

Benefits of affirmations

A boost in self-confidence - Affirmations are basically seeds of belief that when planted in one's mind, grow and strengthen self-confidence. Repeatedly affirming sentences like, “I believe in myself” can help a person erase self-doubt, giving rise to the ability to deal with challenges in a positive way. Stress reduction - Positive beliefs are undoubtedly helpful in managing stress and anxiety. If in times of crisis, one affirms statements like “I am calm," the body will activate a relaxation response, leading to a reduction in cortisol levels. Resilience - In the face of setbacks, affirmations can drastically boost one's solidity. Affirmations like “I can handle this” can help build mental fortitude. Overall well-being - It is only obvious that when negative self-talk is replaced with empowering statements, a positive self-image is born.

Ten affirmations to boost mental health

I am stronger than I know. I release any stress that is flowing through my body. I am in charge of my own happiness. My life is beautiful. I believe in myself. I can achieve all my goals. I am proud of myself. I am worthy of good things in life. I can overcome my fears. I love and accept myself.

By integrating positive daily affirmations into their daily routine, one can pave the path to a fulfilling life. It just begins with the simple act of replacing negative self-talk with empowering statements.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON