How to use crystals for healing? Powerful quartz stones and their benefits

Crystals are popular among a wide array of spiritual practitioners, like reiki and energy healers. Known for their ability to channel different frequencies and balance energies, crystals have been an essential part of many ancient cultures. Every crystal is associated with its own individual trait, while some are best used to attract money or manifest love, others are sought after for protection from negative energies. Here are three powerful quartz stones and their meanings: Every crystal is associated with its own individual trait when it comes to healing

Clear Quartz

Clear Quartz is also known as the 'master healer'

Meaning:

Clear quartz is known as the “master healer” or the “universal crystal” as it stands for divine energy and clarity.

Associated chakra(s):

While it is primarily associated with the Crown Chakra, it is also used for other chakras due to its powerful energy.

Benefits:

It is the ultimate crystal that is perfect for any spiritual practice, be it healing, mediation, or energy balancing. It also helps remove negative energy and enhances the power of affirmations.

How to use:

There are multiple ways to incorporate clear quartz into your life. You can either wear it around your neck or wrist to balance your energies or keep it in your room to remove negativity. You can also use it to amplify your spiritual practices like meditation, affirmations, or chakra healing.

Smoky Quartz

Smoky quartz is known for its grounding properties

Meaning:

Smoky quartz symbolises grounding, protection, and stability. It is widely known for its ability to provide spiritual protection to the wearer.

Associated chakra(s):

It is primarily associated with root and sacral chakras.

Benefits:

It helps clear your aura, dispel negative energy, connect you with your inner self, and provide an emotional grounding.

How to use:

If your chances of attracting negativity are high, you can wear a smoky quartz pendant. You can also add it to your ritual bath to cleanse and relax.

Rose Quartz

Rose Quartz promotes self-love and attracts unconditional love

Meaning:

Rose quartz symbolizes unconditional love and deep bonding. It is widely popular for its feminine energy and ability to inculcate self-love and fulfilment.

Associated chakra(s):

As a symbol of love, it is associated with the heart chakra.

Benefits:

Rose quartz instils and attracts love. It helps heal emotional wounds and childhood traumas by balancing the energy of your heart chakra.

How to use:

You can use rose quartz crystals to attract love and friendship, manifest growth and success, or manifest your heart's desires by wearing them as a pendant, preferably heart-shaped, or placing them under your pillow while sleeping.