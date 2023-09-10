News / Lifestyle / Health / How childhood negativity impacts thinking

How childhood negativity impacts thinking

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Sep 10, 2023 01:46 PM IST

From catastrophising to personalising, here are a few ways by which childhood negativity can impact our thought process.

When we grow up in dysfunctional homes with negative thinking crowding the mind at all times, we tend to fall into that trap very often in later stages of life as well. "It is normal to fall into unhealthy thinking habits occasionally, especially when feeling down. However, when you have experienced childhood trauma, these thought patterns can be in their most extreme forms and can be harmful.⁣ Cognitive distortions are biased perspectives that we develop, often as a result of childhood trauma. These irrational thoughts and beliefs become ingrained over time, making it challenging to identify and change them," explained Emmylou Antonieth Seaman.

How childhood negativity impacts thinking(Unsplash)
How childhood negativity impacts thinking(Unsplash)

Addressing the nature of the distorted thoughts and how they can negatively impact us, the Therapist further added, "Their subtle nature makes them particularly damaging, as we may not realize they need to be addressed in order to promote healing and growth.⁣ While it may initially be difficult, it can be beneficial to identify positive examples within situations where you tend to use cognitive distortions, especially when dealing with childhood trauma.⁣"

ALSO READ: Hidden habits of people who experienced childhood trauma

Here's how childhood negativity can impact our thoughts:

All or nothing thinking: We have a difficult time walking in the lines of grey. It is always either black or white for us. But this can also affect us and make us feel frustrated.

Overgeneralisation: We have a difficult time perceiving things as they are. When we know of something, we tend to generalise it for everything else, leaving no room for exceptions or knowing that things can also be unique in their own ways.

Mental filter: We somehow always filter the positive things away from the negative ones, focusing solely on the negative. This further distorts our perspective on certain things.

Personalisation: Childhood negativity makes us believe that we are responsible for everything that is going wrong. Be it conflicts at home or problems in adult relationships, we think we are the ones at fault always.

Catastrophising: We always jump to the worst possible scenario as the conclusion of a situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out