Crystals to attract money: Five most powerful stones for manifesting wealth

Crystals are widely popular among spiritual seekers and alternative healing practitioners. Based on their particular vibration and energy, every crystal serves a distinctive purpose when it comes to manifestation. Here are the five most powerful crystals to manifest wealth: Best crystals to manifest money and attract abundance

Citrine

Renowned for its healing properties, Citrine promotes happiness and contentment. By putting your mind at ease, it helps you to focus on the good in your life and direct your focus towards your goals. This crystal is popular among healers for manifesting wealth and abundance as it elevates your mental well-being. It also enhances your creativity, allowing you to work towards achieving your goals with optimism.

Pyrite

Often worn in combination with Citrine, Pyrite is regarded as a powerful crystal that shields you from negative thought patterns. Due to its gold-like lustre, it earned the nickname “Fool’s Gold.” Crystal healers use it to manifest wealth as it is believed to attract money and good luck. Experts recommend keeping a pyrite pyramid in your workspace and locker to boost prosperity.

Green Jade

Crystal healers highly advocate the use of green jade to bring good fortune into your household. You can benefit from jade if you feel stuck in your career or wish to start a new one. It is widely regarded as a crystal that connects you with your inner self, helping you realise your dreams.

Tiger’s Eye

Tiger’s Eye is a powerful crystal used for protection and to ward off negative energy. It instils a sense of confidence and self-esteem in the wearer, allowing them to be in the right mindset to work towards achieving their goals. You can incorporate this crystal, which features a beautiful tiger skin-like pattern, into your manifestation regime.

Aventurine

Green Aventurine is celebrated for its ability to attract success and money. It is also called the “stone of prosperity.” Crystal healers have used this powerful stone for centuries to balance energies to promote inner peace. It is widely associated with good luck, abundance, and success. Many practitioners also write certain angel numbers on aventurine coins or pebbles and place them in cash drawers.