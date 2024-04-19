Healing crystals for grief: Powerful stones that help you cope with heartbreak and loss

The centuries-old practice of crystal healing can significantly help those dealing with emotional pains like grief and heartbreak. These semi-precious stones are believed to possess certain metaphysical properties. Crystals are widely sought after due to their ability to evoke transformation through their high-vibrational frequencies. In this article, we will dive into powerful stones that can help you cope with strong emotions like heartbreak or loss: Crystals can help uplift your mood and navigate through pain during heartbreak or loss

Crystal healing helps you to navigate through emotional traumas, heartbreak, and loss

Jasper

Many crystal healers often call this powerful brick-red stone a “supreme nurturer" due to its grounding energies. If you feel lost or have trouble navigating through your emotions, Jasper can provide a sense of stability, well-being, and security.

Apache Tears

Apache Tears are small pebbles of Black Obsidian that are widely used by crystal healers to balance the energies of those dealing with grief. These dark volcanic glass stones are believed to heal emotional wounds caused by traumas like heartbreak or the loss of a loved one.

Citrine

This striking yellow crystal represents happiness, abundance, and confidence. If you are having a hard time coping with sadness or facing a lack of motivation, Citrine can be your best friend. Associated with the solar plexus chakra, it gives off high energy, boosting your mood and promoting happiness and joy.

Apatite

Often known as the “stone of manifestation,” Apatite is a regal blue crystal filled with energies of the higher realms. During difficult times, it can boost your optimism and sense of acceptance. It effectively repels negative energies that can drag you farther down during tough times, allowing you to stay rooted from within.

Sodalite

Sodalite is a gentle yet powerful crystal that is often considered a guardian stone. It helps you navigate your way through negative thought patterns when dealing with heartbreak or grief. This blue-white stone is believed to shift your focus to the right path, giving clarity and uplifting your mental health.

Clear Quartz

Known as the “master healer,” Clear Quartz is a universal stone that is used across almost all aspects of crystal healing. This highly energetic crystal dispels negativity and fears and allows you to tap into your higher self. It is often used by spiritual practitioners for chanting and meditation.

Rhodonite

Rhodonite tops the list of almost every crystal expert when it comes to heartbreak, loss, and grief. If you find yourself lost in the sea of painful emotions, this pink and black crystal will help you find your way back to your real self again. It is strongly believed to bring calmness, peace, and positivity.