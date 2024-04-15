 Crystals for protection: Five powerful stones to get rid of negative energy - Hindustan Times
Crystals for protection: Five powerful stones to get rid of negative energy

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 15, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Here are the five best and most powerful crystals for protection that ward off negative energy

Crystals have long been used for various practices for healing, balancing energy, removing negativity, and manifesting desires. With their usage dating back to ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Roman civilisations, crystals are believed to possess magical traits. From attracting love to manifesting wealth, their popularity has continued to grow over time. As each crystal has a specific vibration, its uses vary accordingly. Here are five powerful stones for protection and removing negative energy:

Crystals like turquoise and tiger's eye are used for protection
Hematite

Hematite is a powerful crystal that absorbs negative energy
Hematite is a coveted crystal for protection and grounding. This iron-rich stone is known for its ability to absorb negative energy. It is often worn in the form of rings and bracelets. As it shields the wearer's aura from external forces, it instils confidence and boosts self-esteem.

Black Tourmaline

Black Tourmaline shields wearer from negativity, creating a protective aura
Similar to hematite, Black Tourmaline is a powerful crystal that absorbs negativity, making your aura and the space around you positive. It is also used as a shield against electromagnetic radiation from gadgets. You can easily ward off negative energy from your home by placing it by your main entrance. If you have trouble sleeping due to nightmares, you can place it in the four corners of your bedroom.

Turquoise

Turquoise helps get rid of anything that doesn't serve you
This vivid blue crystal is regarded for its potent ability to get rid of negative energy. Experts advocate Turquoise as a stone that effectively removes anything that doesn't serve you. Due to its close association with the throat chakra, it also gives clarity and allows you to express your thoughts and feelings with ease. It can be worn either around the neck or wrist.

Selenite

Selenite is highly regarded for its spiritual powers
Selenite is a very powerful crystal that not only has the ability to charge itself but also charge other crystals. It is commonly used in crystal healing to remove negative energy, cleanse the aura, provide protection, and facilitate connection with the higher realms. Due to its spiritual powers, it can be kept in the house wherever you wish. It is also craved as a jewellery, either in the form of necklace or bracelet.

Tiger's Eye

Tiger's Eye protects the wearer from evil eye
This striking earthly stone provides stability, grounding, and self-confidence. It is used as a powerful tool to keep negativity at bay and as a protection against evil eye. According to crystal healers, it can be worn as a guardian talisman or even as a bracelet. Tiger's Eye also enhances creativity and helps preserve your calmness in times of crisis.


