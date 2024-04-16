 Crystal healing: Here's which crystal is lucky for each zodiac sign - Hindustan Times
Crystal healing: Here's which crystal is lucky for each zodiac sign

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 16, 2024 01:19 AM IST

Here's a look at each zodiac sign's lucky crystal and what it does for them

Crystals are popular among spiritual practitioners like Reiki and energy healers. They have been coveted since ancient times due to their metaphysical properties. Whether you wish to activate your chakras or harness the power of meditation, there is a specific crystal that best caters to your needs. In this article, we will explore the luckiest crystal for each zodiac sign:

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Aries, in general, is a very high-energy sign with passion and eagerness to take on the multiplicity of life with great enthusiasm. Their drive makes Red Jasper one of the best crystals for them to work with. This blood-red stone promotes vitality, strength, and endurance.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Humble yet connoisseurs of fine things in life, people of the Taurus sign are known for being gentle and patient. However, stubbornness is a common personality trait among them. As an earth sign, the crystal that best matches their energy is Green Kyanite, which is associated with the heart chakra.

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)

Gemini are witty folks, they are known for being outgoing and playful. Their unmatched social skills and impulsive nature strongly call for Tiger's Eye crystal. This powerful stone is held in high regard for its protective energy and the ability to ward off evil eye.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

Emotional, sensitive, and caring are a few of the best ways a Cancer sign can be described. Due to their sentimental nature, a Moonstone is a crystal they can swear by. This serene crystal gives off strong feminine energy, which allows the wearer to keep the polarities of their emotions in harmony.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Leo is known for being bold, dramatic, and assertive. They have an unmatched zest for life, which makes Red Agate favourable for them. Associated with the root chakra, this powerful stone can keep them grounded, reduce stress levels, and enhance focus.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Perfectionist, reliable, and organised- these are the key traits of the Virgo sign. They are often sought after for advice and solutions to problematic situations. Amethyst is especially lucky for them due to its high spiritual powers. This regal purple crystal will allow them to build a deeper connection with themselves on a higher level of consciousness.

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Always in search of balance and harmony, the Libra is an Air sign that thrives on fun, justice, and adventure. Lapis Lazuli can help them immensely by providing stability and bringing peace into their lives. This ancient crystal is known for its psychic abilities.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Scorpio is a highly creative and loyal sign. They are known for their intense and driven personalities. Matching the frequency of their undeterred focus in life, Malachite is a crystal that serves them best. This deep green crystal is known for its sudden and profound transformational powers.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

As a sign that loves freedom and exploration of uncharted territories, Sagittarius' personality best matches the energy of Turquoise. This striking blue crystal is a powerful protector that keeps negativity at bay while travelling. It is also a lucky stone for this sign due to its ability to increase intuitive powers.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

As a fearless sign, Capricorn showcases great leadership skills. Garnet works extremely well with their intellect and ambitious nature. It can offer them support, boost their confidence and make them feel rooted.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Aquarius are dreamers who love thinking outside the box. Their originality matches well with Labradorite. This blue-green stone represents a combination of water and fire elements. It can help soothe them in tough times and enhance their ability to discover their true nature.

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces are loving and caring souls who radiate kindness. They have a sense of giving back and are natural empaths. Their pure heart works well with Clear Quartz, which is also known as the master healer. This powerful stone has a calming effect on them and enhances their overall mood.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
