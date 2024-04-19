Crystals for sleep: Five powerful stones for restful nights and better dreams

Be it insomnia or recurring nightmares, crystals can help ensure a good night's sleep. Crystal healing has long been in practice since ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Aztec civilisations. Not only are they used in spiritual practice to date, but the craze for these semi-precious stones has dramatically increased due to their metaphysical properties. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular stones that promote better sleep: Crystals like Howlite and Selenite can help promote restful night's sleep

Crystals can help promote a restful night's sleep

Amethyst

If you constantly find yourself getting nightmares or have trouble falling asleep, Amethyst is one of the best crystals for you. This striking purple stone is renowned for its ability to induce a restful night's sleep. Due to its high spiritual energy, it protects you from negative energies, allowing you to sleep without worrying about nightmares. You can place it under your pillow while sleeping or keep it on your bedside table and let it do its magic.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Howlite

Howlite is famed for radiating soothing and peaceful energy. This makes it a perfect crystal to sleep with or keep in your bedroom. Crystal healers strongly believe that it remedies insomnia by creating a tranquil atmosphere around you. It is thought to have a calming effect on you and alleviate stress.

Celestite

This pale, bluish-white mineral crystal is coveted for its heavenly energy, which allows you to tap into your higher self. Celestite is a powerful crystal that promotes better sleep and positive dreams. It is best kept in a bedroom, preferably next to where you sleep, as it brings peace to your surroundings. It is often sought after due to its ability to bring order into chaos.

Lepidolite

Lepidolite is often known as the “peace stone” or the “stone of transition” due to its soothing and tranquil nature. It allows you to get a good night's sleep and wake up recharged the next morning. It is highly regarded for its ability to reduce nightmares and negative thought patterns that can prevent you from falling asleep. You can place it under your pillow to catch your Z's in peace.

Selenite

This ethereal crystal is one of the most powerful stones that possess the ability to charge on its own. Associated with the crown chakra, it greatly enhances your spiritual growth and helps keep negativity at bay. If you often find yourself falling into a loop of overthinking and constant worrying, then Selenite can be your best friend. It is widely sought after due to its high-frequency vibrations that can easily put you into a restful slumber.