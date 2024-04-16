Crystals for good luck: 10 powerful stones to attract fortune, new opportunities

Energy healers and reiki experts often use crystals as part of their spiritual practices. These varied stones are believed to possess metaphysical properties and have long been used to attract positivity and dispel negative energy. In this article, we'll take a look at ten powerful stones for good luck according to experts: Ten powerful crystals to attract good luck and fortune

Green Jade

Green Jade is a coveted crystal to attract good luck and fortune. Associated with the heart chakra, this earthly stone has long been used, especially in ancient Chinese culture. As it symbolises a balance in feng shui, it is widely used in crystal healing.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Citrine

This vibrant yellow crystal symbolises happiness, success, and abundance. It instils a sense of fulfilment and boosts confidence. Citrine is often known as the “Merchant's Stone” due to its ability to attract fortune in trade and business.

Clear Quartz

Clear Quartz is a powerful stone which is famously dubbed as the “Master Healer.” It is used for various purposes, including energy healing, positive affirmations, visualization, and manifestation.

Carnelian

Since ancient Roman times, Carnelian is believed to provide courage, motivation, and vitality. Crystal experts hold this striking red stone in high regard due to its protective nature and grounding abilities.

Malachite

Recognised by its deep green hues with eccentric patterns, Malachite is often called the “Stone of Transformation.” Associated with the heart chakra, this crystal effectively dispels negativity and attracts luck.

Bloodstone

Bloodstone is famously used for protection against evil spirits and to manifest fortune. It brings clarity, increases awareness, and connects the wearer to their higher level of consciousness.

Lapis Lazuli

As a stone of spiritual growth and enlightenment, Lapis Lazuli's magical properties have been regarded since the ancient Egyptian era. Associated with the third eye and throat chakras, it attracts success and opens gateways to numerous opportunities.

Green Aventurine

Green Aventurine is widely known as the “Stone of Opportunites.” It attracts success, fortune, and good luck. It acts as a potent safeguard against career pitfalls. This vibrant stone symbolises positive change and renewal.

Pyrite

Often known as the “Fool's Gold”, Pyrite is a popular crystal for attracting wealth. This powerful stone symbolises abundance and allows you to manifest your dreams and aspirations.

Labradorite

This ethereal crystal acts as a protective barrier that shields you from negative forces, helping you to maintain a positive aura around you. It enhances willpower and gives the courage to take on the most difficult tasks. Its metaphysical properties make it the perfect tool for manifestation.