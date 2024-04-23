April 22-27, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Love is all about making choices and how you make them. If you're single, get ready for plenty of good options coming your way. But remember, taking your time and not rushing into anything is okay. The right person will respect your pace. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from April 21-27 2024.(Pexels)

For those already in a relationship, get ready for some lovely moments together. Embrace your creative side and find fun ways to bond with your partner. Luck is smiling on you this week, so make the most of it!

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Believing in your ability to succeed in love is key this week. With determination, nothing can stand in your way. If you're single, avoid negative thoughts and self-doubt. Your perfect match is out there, waiting to be found in this vast world.

For those in relationships, patience is key as you navigate tasks and duties with your partner. Embrace open communication and understanding, even if your approaches differ. This harmony is where your love fortunes lie!

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week's love energy is serene yet brimming with joy and warmth. If you're single, leap of faith in yourself and the world around you. Step outside your comfort zone, make new connections and let genuine friendships pave the way to your soulmate.

For those in relationships, prioritize harmony and tranquillity. Whether it's planning a spa getaway, treating your partner to a special dinner, or exchanging thoughtful gestures, let your creativity foster peace in your relationship. Your luck in love blossoms when you find serenity together.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Your love luck this week revolves around finding balance and recognizing your true value. It's not about your financial status or societal standing but rather your intrinsic worth as a person. For singles, let this understanding guide you towards finding your soul group and, eventually, your perfect match.

In relationships, trust your intuition and avoid overextending yourself. Some may struggle with people-pleasing tendencies or giving too much. Practice restraint, even if it feels challenging at first. This is the key to breaking unhealthy patterns and allowing your love life to flourish with the help of luck.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This week's love energy emphasizes the importance of surrounding yourself with those who uplift and highlight your best qualities. If you're single, steer clear of toxic individuals who become jealous or possessive when you show romantic interest in others. Their negativity could be hindering your chances of finding true love.

If you're in a relationship, embrace your authenticity and let your true self shine. Dress, eat, and indulge in activities that bring you joy without fear of judgment. Your love luck will reveal that being with the right person means being accepted and celebrated for who you truly are.